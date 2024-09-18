Left Menu

French Envoy Visits Gujarat to Boost India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Gerard Mestrallet, French President Macron's Special Envoy, visited Gujarat to advance the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) project. The visit aimed to review Mundra port facilities and strengthen France-India cooperation. Key French and European companies are expected to play significant roles in the strategic initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:13 IST
French Envoy Visits Gujarat to Boost India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gerard Mestrallet, special envoy for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron, conducted a visit to Gujarat on September 16-17. He aimed to gain insights into India's infrastructure, particularly the port of Mundra, slated to be a key node in the transcontinental project. The IMEEC aims to enhance connectivity between India, the Middle East, and Europe, according to an official release.

During his visit, Mestrallet, alongside his diplomatic and military advisors and the Consul General of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, examined the Mundra port's terminals and renewable energy facilities. Mundra, being a main node in the IMEEC, serves as a crucial point of interest. The delegation met with economic stakeholders involved in the project to discuss its advancements and reap the most of the existing direct shipping line between Mundra and Marseille.

The IMEEC project holds strategic significance for both India and France, enhancing trade and economic cooperation. France, the first signatory to appoint a dedicated special envoy, is proactively seeking collaborative efforts. Mestrallet's second visit underscored the potential for French and European companies to play pivotal roles, particularly highlighting CMA-CGM's presence in Mundra. As part of the EU's 'Global Gateway' strategy, the project is slated to become a flagship initiative, showcasing low-carbon energies, digital data sharing, and port partnerships. France will continue working closely with Indian authorities to advance the IMEEC, with Mestrallet set for further official meetings in New Delhi in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024