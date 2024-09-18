French Envoy Visits Gujarat to Boost India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Gerard Mestrallet, special envoy for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) appointed by French President Emmanuel Macron, conducted a visit to Gujarat on September 16-17. He aimed to gain insights into India's infrastructure, particularly the port of Mundra, slated to be a key node in the transcontinental project. The IMEEC aims to enhance connectivity between India, the Middle East, and Europe, according to an official release.

During his visit, Mestrallet, alongside his diplomatic and military advisors and the Consul General of France in Mumbai, Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, examined the Mundra port's terminals and renewable energy facilities. Mundra, being a main node in the IMEEC, serves as a crucial point of interest. The delegation met with economic stakeholders involved in the project to discuss its advancements and reap the most of the existing direct shipping line between Mundra and Marseille.

The IMEEC project holds strategic significance for both India and France, enhancing trade and economic cooperation. France, the first signatory to appoint a dedicated special envoy, is proactively seeking collaborative efforts. Mestrallet's second visit underscored the potential for French and European companies to play pivotal roles, particularly highlighting CMA-CGM's presence in Mundra. As part of the EU's 'Global Gateway' strategy, the project is slated to become a flagship initiative, showcasing low-carbon energies, digital data sharing, and port partnerships. France will continue working closely with Indian authorities to advance the IMEEC, with Mestrallet set for further official meetings in New Delhi in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)