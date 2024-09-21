Quad Summit: Biden Hosts Global Leaders in Hometown Wilmington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders, will arrive in Wilmington on Saturday morning for the Quad Summit, hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in his hometown, Delaware.

Biden is set to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of India, Australia, and Japan, reflecting his close ties with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This summit marks the first time Biden, as President, has invited foreign leaders to Wilmington, showcasing the importance of the Quad alliance, which he elevated to the leader level in 2021.

The summit aims to project a strong alliance with Indo-Pacific partners at a time when countering China's influence is crucial for the Biden administration. Key events will include a leaders' meeting at Biden's alma mater, Archmere Academy, and a private dinner. The White House emphasizes Biden's focus on personal relationships in foreign policy, with senior officials noting his desire to share significant personal moments and reflections of his career with the leaders.

Originally set to be held in India, the Quad Summit was moved to the U.S. due to scheduling conflicts with the United Nations General Assembly. India will now host the next summit in 2025, potentially marking Vice President Kamala Harris's return to her ancestral homeland if elected in November.

