Muhammad Yunus Urges Immediate Repatriation of Rohingyas at UN Assembly

At a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus stressed the urgent need for the repatriation of Rohingyas.

Yunus highlighted the significant challenges Bangladesh faces due to hosting over 1.2 million displaced Rohingyas. He emphasized that the social, economic, and environmental costs have reached their limits, and repatriation remains the only sustainable solution.

He also raised concerns over deteriorating security in the region and called for an inclusive society in Myanmar. Yunus proposed an all-stakeholders conference and the revitalization of the Joint Response Plan to address funding for humanitarian aid.

