Left Menu

Muhammad Yunus Urges Immediate Repatriation of Rohingyas at UN Assembly

During a high-level meeting at the 79th UN General Assembly in New York, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, emphasized the urgent need for the repatriation of over 1.2 million Rohingyas. Yunus stressed that repatriation is the only sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:55 IST
Muhammad Yunus Urges Immediate Repatriation of Rohingyas at UN Assembly
Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Advisor Md Touhid Hossain attend a high-level UN event on the Rohingya crisis. (Photo/X@ChiefAdviserGoB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus stressed the urgent need for the repatriation of Rohingyas.

Yunus highlighted the significant challenges Bangladesh faces due to hosting over 1.2 million displaced Rohingyas. He emphasized that the social, economic, and environmental costs have reached their limits, and repatriation remains the only sustainable solution.

He also raised concerns over deteriorating security in the region and called for an inclusive society in Myanmar. Yunus proposed an all-stakeholders conference and the revitalization of the Joint Response Plan to address funding for humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024