UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Meets US Senators to Enhance Bilateral Ties

During his official visit to the US, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with US Senators to discuss enhancing UAE-US relations. The visit focused on strengthening ties in areas like the economy, trade, climate action, and security, highlighting a commitment to mutual interests and cooperation.

Updated: 25-09-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 23:43 IST
UAE President and US Senators discuss bilateral relations (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington DC [USA], September 25 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with several US Senators during his official visit to the United States. The discussions centered on developing UAE-US relations at multiple levels and addressing issues of mutual interest.

In separate meetings with Senators Mark Warner, Markwayne Mullin, Joni Ernst, Tom Cotton, and John Thune, Sheikh Mohamed expressed pleasure at the dialogues and noted Congress's vital role in strengthening UAE-US relations.

He emphasized that his visit aims to advance bilateral cooperation, especially in key areas such as the economy, trade, climate action, AI, renewable energy, and sustainability. Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's commitment to combating extremism, violence, and terrorism, and its willingness to work with the US to address these challenges. Additionally, he reaffirmed the UAE's support for US efforts in ending the Gaza conflict and expressed hope that Congress will play a significant role in these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

