UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Meets US Senators to Enhance Bilateral Ties
During his official visit to the US, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met with US Senators to discuss enhancing UAE-US relations. The visit focused on strengthening ties in areas like the economy, trade, climate action, and security, highlighting a commitment to mutual interests and cooperation.
Washington DC [USA], September 25 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with several US Senators during his official visit to the United States. The discussions centered on developing UAE-US relations at multiple levels and addressing issues of mutual interest.
In separate meetings with Senators Mark Warner, Markwayne Mullin, Joni Ernst, Tom Cotton, and John Thune, Sheikh Mohamed expressed pleasure at the dialogues and noted Congress's vital role in strengthening UAE-US relations.
He emphasized that his visit aims to advance bilateral cooperation, especially in key areas such as the economy, trade, climate action, AI, renewable energy, and sustainability. Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE's commitment to combating extremism, violence, and terrorism, and its willingness to work with the US to address these challenges. Additionally, he reaffirmed the UAE's support for US efforts in ending the Gaza conflict and expressed hope that Congress will play a significant role in these initiatives.
