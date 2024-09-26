Left Menu

Outrage in Sindh: Public Decries Blasphemy Cases and Extrajudicial Killings

Thousands, including human rights activists, protested in Sindh, Pakistan over rising blasphemy cases and extrajudicial killings. The death of Dr. Shah Nawaz Kunbhar, alleged to be a police encounter, sparked chants for peace and demands for investigation and accountability.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Thousands, including human rights activists, gathered outside the Umerkot Press Club on Wednesday to protest against the escalating blasphemy cases and extrajudicial killings in Sindh, Pakistan. The rally was in response to the recent death of Dr. Shah Nawaz Kunbhar, allegedly in a planned police encounter, as reported by Dawn.

Protesters chanted slogans like 'Soil of Sindh needs peace' and 'The land of peace needs peace.' Among the speakers, Ms. Hareem Kunbhar questioned the veracity of the blasphemy accusations against her father, pointing out that the incriminating social media account was not registered in his name. Human rights defender Punhal Sario condemned Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, criticizing his party's response to the incident.

The demonstrators called for an investigation into the incident, demanding the banning of local spiritual leader Umer Jan Sarhandi and his followers for their alleged involvement. They also demanded the arrest of officials, including DIG Javed Sonharo Jiskani, for their role in the killing. The victim's family, alongside other activists, announced a large protest in Karachi on October 6, urging the public to reject extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

