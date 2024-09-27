Pakistan PM Sharif Urges Dialogue Over Kashmir at UNGA, Warns Against Indian Aggression

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reignited the Kashmir issue in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday. He urged New Delhi to engage in dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the dispute, calling for the reversal of unilateral measures taken since August 5, 2019.

Sharif accused India of massively expanding its military capabilities aimed at Pakistan. He stated, 'India's war doctrines envisage a surprise attack and limited war under a nuclear overhang. It has rejected Pakistan's proposals for mutual strategic restraint, and its leaders frequently threaten to cross the Line of Control.'

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Sharif alleged that India has taken unilateral steps to enforce a 'final solution' for Jammu and Kashmir. 'Instead of moving towards peace, India has neglected its Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir,' he said.

India has maintained it desires normal bilateral ties but insists Pakistan must create a terrorism-free environment. India has presented evidence at international forums regarding Pakistan's support for terrorist groups and asserts that terror and talks cannot coexist. India is expected to respond to Sharif's address at the UNGA.

