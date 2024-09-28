PTI Plans Major Protest Rally at Liaquat Bagh Amidst Tight Security

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is gearing up for a significant protest at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi today, ARY News reported. The rally will be spearheaded by key PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who will address supporters at the Swabi Interchange before they converge at the protest site.

Security is on high alert in Rawalpindi with metro bus services suspended and containers blocking major roads leading to Liaquat Bagh. According to ARY News, the police and security forces are deployed in large numbers to maintain order. Key routes connecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, including the M-1 motorway and GT Road, are blocked at various points such as Attock Bridge and Wah Garden.

Several roads within Rawalpindi, including Faizabad and Chakwal Mor, are also closed. The Punjab government has imposed Section 144 in Rawalpindi, banning all forms of gatherings, rallies, and weapon displays on September 28 and 29. This measure extends to Attock, Jhelum, and Chakwal districts as well. PTI's leadership assures that the protest will be peaceful, while Punjab government officials warn against disrupting public order.

