Nepal Landslide Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, Schools Closed Amid Disaster
Nepal Police recovered 14 bodies after a landslide buried vehicles along Prithvi Highway in Dhading. The Nepal government has postponed exams and closed schools nationwide due to rain-induced disasters. The death toll may rise as searches continue.
Nepal Police on Saturday recovered 14 bodies from vehicles buried in a landslide along the Prithvi Highway in Dhading district. Police teams from Kathmandu and Dhading removed debris to recover the bodies, an official said. The passenger vehicles were buried at Jhyaple Khola.
Senior Superintendent of Police Basant Rajoure confirmed that the search operation is ongoing, with a possibility of more bodies being found. Five bodies were recovered from a microbus, while nine were found in another bus. Efforts continue to find other vehicles trapped in the landslide.
Around six vehicles were caught in the landslide, blocking the key entry point into the valley. The Nepal government has postponed exams and closed schools nationwide due to the rain-induced disaster. The Ministry of Education has halted classes until Tuesday and granted local authorities the power to decide on reopening schools. The emergency cabinet meeting also stopped ongoing exams.
A total of 66 people have died in Nepal in the past 24 hours due to rain-induced disasters caused by a climatic effect impacting the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
