Expo City Dubai Unveils Ambitious Master Plan to Propel Future Growth and Innovation

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved a visionary master plan for Expo City Dubai, marking it as a key player in Dubai's future development. Positioned strategically near major transport hubs, the city aims to foster innovation and sustainability while driving economic growth in sectors like trade and tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:53 IST
Mohammed bin Rashid approves new master plan for Expo City (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai's forward-looking strategy received a significant boost today as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, approved an ambitious master plan for Expo City Dubai. In the presence of leading officials, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the city is poised to become a central hub for innovation and sustainability.

The strategic plan for Expo City positions it at the heart of Dubai's developmental ambitions, providing expansive opportunities for investment. Its proximity to key infrastructures such as Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port underlines its role in driving Dubai's economic growth, particularly in trade, logistics, and technology sectors. Significant to this vision is the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which strives to double the economy by 2033, with the new master plan serving as a catalyst.

Through this master plan, Expo City aims to become a vibrant community, hosting more than 35,000 residents and professionals, and is set to embody a new era of sustainability and prosperity. The plan also includes expansions for significant entities like DP World and DEC, further signaling Dubai's intent to solidify its global business and innovation hub status, echoing its rich heritage while embracing a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

