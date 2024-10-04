Historic UK-Mauritius Chagos Agreement: A Decolonization Milestone

In a landmark development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday backed the UK-Mauritius agreement regarding the Chagos Archipelago. This agreement represents a crucial advancement in the decolonization process for Mauritius, being fervently supported by India in various United Nations and international forums.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's long-standing position on decolonization, noting, "India has been a staunch advocate of decolonization. This agreement marks a substantial progression towards resolving colonial legacies," he said. The joint statement from Mauritius and the UK announced the return of sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The resolution allows the UK to maintain its strategic military base on Diego Garcia while facilitating the return of displaced Chagossians to other parts of the Chagos Archipelago. The establishment of a new trust fund signals the commitment of both nations to Chagossian welfare. India's endorsement underscores its role in international decolonization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)