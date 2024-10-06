Protests Threaten Pakistan’s Diplomatic Play at SCO Summit

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has accused the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of orchestrating protests to sabotage the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, according to Geo News. The crucial international meeting is slated for October 15-16 in Islamabad.

While addressing journalists, Naqvi revealed that protesters aimed to stage a sit-in at D-Chowk timed with the summit. An investigation into the alleged involvement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the so-called 'Islamabad attack' is underway, as reported by Geo News.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, criticized PTI's protests, calling them an effort to tarnish the nation's global standing. He asserted that the protest coincided with Pakistan hosting the SCO summit, aiming to create turmoil and hinder diplomatic initiatives. Dar condemned PTI's political tactics, including inviting a foreign minister from a neighboring country to join the protest, suggesting such moves damage national interests at a crucial time for Pakistan.

On another front, ARY News reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi accused PTI of pursuing an 'anti-state' agenda. He condemned the protests, asserting they were designed to sow chaos and disrupt the peace. He emphasized that PTI's plans for a D-Chowk rally would not be permitted to endanger national interests, highlighting the necessity of upholding law and order.

Despite the tensions, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party continues its protests in Islamabad and Lahore, advocating for judicial independence, with a fresh call for nationwide action starting October 1, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)