Left Menu

Protests Threaten Pakistan’s Diplomatic Play at SCO Summit

Pakistan Interior Minister claims PTI protests aim to thwart the SCO Summit. Accusations include attempts to damage Pakistan’s global reputation. Officials stress unity as foreign participation heightens tensions. PTI continues nationwide demonstrations as Islamabad hosts the pivotal diplomatic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 14:55 IST
Protests Threaten Pakistan’s Diplomatic Play at SCO Summit
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has accused the Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of orchestrating protests to sabotage the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, according to Geo News. The crucial international meeting is slated for October 15-16 in Islamabad.

While addressing journalists, Naqvi revealed that protesters aimed to stage a sit-in at D-Chowk timed with the summit. An investigation into the alleged involvement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the so-called 'Islamabad attack' is underway, as reported by Geo News.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, criticized PTI's protests, calling them an effort to tarnish the nation's global standing. He asserted that the protest coincided with Pakistan hosting the SCO summit, aiming to create turmoil and hinder diplomatic initiatives. Dar condemned PTI's political tactics, including inviting a foreign minister from a neighboring country to join the protest, suggesting such moves damage national interests at a crucial time for Pakistan.

On another front, ARY News reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi accused PTI of pursuing an 'anti-state' agenda. He condemned the protests, asserting they were designed to sow chaos and disrupt the peace. He emphasized that PTI's plans for a D-Chowk rally would not be permitted to endanger national interests, highlighting the necessity of upholding law and order.

Despite the tensions, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party continues its protests in Islamabad and Lahore, advocating for judicial independence, with a fresh call for nationwide action starting October 1, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024