Israel Moves to Cut Ties with UNRWA Amid Rising Tensions
The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee approved proposals to end the UNRWA's presence and operations in Israel. This decision follows increased scrutiny of the agency's alleged involvement in attacks. With legislation pending, Israel demands a restructuring of refugee aid to ensure national security.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant move reflecting escalating tensions, the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee has unanimously passed two legislative proposals aimed at curtailing the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) within Israel. Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein underscored the urgency of this decision, highlighting long-standing concerns regarding the agency's influence.
One of the approved initiatives seeks to prevent UNRWA from any operation within Israel's sovereign territory, while another sets an expiration for Israel's facilitation of the agency's operations as of October 2024. The proposals followed both public and classified discussions involving social organizations, researchers, and ministries, addressing the broader implications of UNRWA's role.
Tensions have risen after revelations of alleged involvement by UNRWA staff in attacks on October 7, prompting calls for the agency's disbandment in Gaza. Israel insists that humanitarian aid should bypass UNRWA, prompting debate over the future framework for Palestinian refugees, potentially involving the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
