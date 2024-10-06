Taiwan President Reaffirms Independence Amid Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan's President William Lai declared that China cannot be the 'Motherland' of Taiwan, reinforcing Taiwan's sovereignty during a National Day event. Lai highlighted the historical significance of Taiwan's independence amidst increasing Chinese military presence in the region.
Taiwan's President William Lai firmly stated that China cannot be considered the 'Motherland' of the people of Taiwan. The declaration was made during a lively National Day celebration in Taipei, according to local reports.
China has consistently viewed Taiwan as part of its territory, advocating for reunification by force if necessary. Lai emphasized that Taiwan's sovereignty is well-established and should not be questioned, urging support for Taiwan's independence.
The region has witnessed escalating tensions, with China maintaining a robust military presence near Taiwan. This aggression has intensified since a high-profile visit by a US official last year, underscoring the significance of Taiwan's diplomatic and historical independence.
