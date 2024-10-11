Left Menu

Allegations of State-Backed Conflict: Baloch and Pashtun Tensions

Shafi Muhammad Burfat, founder of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, accuses Pakistan's military of inciting conflict between Baloch and Pashtun groups to manipulate regional control. He claims state-sponsored violence aims to isolate Baloch resistance and label them as terrorists. The situation remains dire despite international scrutiny.

Shafi Burfat, the Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shafi Muhammad Burfat, the founder of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, has accused Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies of deliberately sparking tensions between the Baloch and Pashtun communities. According to Burfat, these actions aim to distract from the state's internal propaganda and maintain control over marginalized groups.

Burfat has highlighted the use of Pakistan's military resources in the ongoing Middle East conflicts. He alleges that the military, under the guise of global appeasement, plans to deploy its forces against Iran, exploiting the regional dynamics for financial gain. This scenario involves targeting Pashto coal workers in Balochistan, a move Burfat claims is orchestrated by state agents to sow discord.

The founder further warns that the Pakistani state aims to frame the Baloch national resistance as a terrorist entity, using these narratives to justify military actions while stifling political discourse. Despite numerous calls for action from human rights organizations, the alleged state-backed violence continues to pose a threat to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

