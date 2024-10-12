CENTCOM Intensifies Anti-ISIS Operations in Syria to Thwart Terrorism
The US Central Command has intensified its airstrikes on ISIS camps in Syria with the aim of disabling the militant group's ability to launch attacks. Recent operations have successfully targeted ISIS and Hurras al-Din leaders, marking a significant step in disrupting terrorist schemes against US and allied interests.
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) launched a series of strategic airstrikes on ISIS camps in Syria during the early hours of October 11. According to a post on X by CENTCOM, the coordinated assaults are aimed at dismantling the organization's capability to orchestrate attacks against the United States and its allies.
The statement emphasized the potential impact on ISIS's operational plans, claiming the strikes would severely disrupt their ability to plan and execute dangerous missions across the region. Furthermore, CENTCOM asserted that initial assessments indicate no civilian casualties, with further updates promised as more information emerges.
In an earlier counter-terrorism action on September 29, precision strikes executed by US forces resulted in the deaths of 37 terrorist operatives, including several prominent leaders of ISIS and Hurras al-Din. CENTCOM reiterated its commitment to working with regional partners to neutralize terrorist threats aimed at civilian and military targets.
