Dengue Outbreak Escalates in Rawalpindi: Alarming Surge of Cases

Rawalpindi faces a severe dengue outbreak with 95 new cases recorded in a single day, pushing the total to 2,736 since January 2024. Punjab province has reported a significant increase, with 3,285 cases overall. Health officials emphasize prevention and have imposed emergency measures to manage the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The city of Rawalpindi is grappling with an alarming dengue outbreak, with 95 new cases reported in a single day—the highest daily count yet, according to ARY News. The overall number of cases in Rawalpindi has reached 2,736 since the beginning of 2024.

The health crisis intensifies with 229 patients in treatment and six fatalities reported this year. The province of Punjab is witnessing a worrying increase, identifying 997 new cases just in the past week, bringing its total for 2024 to 3,285.

Pursuant to these developments, Pakistan's health department has assured that comprehensive measures are in place, including adequate medicinal supplies in public hospitals to battle the outbreak. Authorities stress public vigilance and preventive actions as vital to curb the virus's spread across Punjab.

In an urgent response to the dengue surge, a district-wide emergency was declared in Rawalpindi on October 9. Emergency counters have been set up, and the Deputy Commissioner has announced prompt initiatives to combat the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

