Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Canada and India at Odds Over Allegations

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has criticized India for alleged involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau insists on India's cooperation, citing evidence presented by Canadian authorities. In response, India expelled six Canadian diplomats, marking a significant escalation in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:19 IST
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has firmly condemned any foreign attempt to threaten or harm Canadian citizens on its soil, labeling such acts as an unacceptable breach of sovereignty. Trudeau has called on India to cooperate with investigations concerning the alleged involvement of Indian agents in the assassination of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India responded, highlighting that Canada has yet to provide concrete evidence following the September 2023 allegations. On October 14, Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's commitment to the rule of law and the protection of its citizens. Citing evidence from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Trudeau disclosed steps to shield Canadians from the purported threats posed by Indian agents.

Despite attempts by Canadian law enforcement and national security to engage with India, Trudeau revealed that India has consistently refused cooperation. As a result, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs has issued a deportation notice for six Indian diplomats identified as connected to the alleged criminal activities. India's rejection of cooperative efforts further escalated tensions.

In addition to expelling the diplomats, India described Trudeau's claims as baseless and accused Canada of supporting extremism and threats against Indian officials. This diplomatic fallout follows historical allegations made by Trudeau in a parliamentary address of credible evidence linking India to Nijjar's murder, accusations India has vehemently denied as ludicrous and politically driven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

