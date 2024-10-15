Leaders Convene in Islamabad for 23rd SCO Council Summit
The 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council Heads of Government is set for October 16, 2024, in Islamabad. The meeting, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will prioritize trade and economic agendas. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will lead India's delegation, focusing solely on SCO-related discussions.
- Country:
- India
The 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government is scheduled for October 16, 2024, in Islamabad, Pakistan. This significant assembly will concentrate on the trade and economic priorities of the SCO.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India, emphasizing his role as a committed member of the SCO while avoiding discussions on India-Pakistan relations. His presence underscores India's active participation in multilateral SCO activities.
Chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the meeting will see leaders from China, Russia, and other member states in attendance. Observer states, including Mongolia, will also participate, highlighting the SCO's strategic importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jaishankar and Blinken to Discuss Global Issues Amid Rising US-India Strategic Importance
Pakistan's Economic Revamp Crucial to End IMF Dependence: Finance Minister
Zaheer Abbas Criticizes Comparisons Between Kohli and Babar Amid Pakistan's Cricket Woes
Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam
Pakistani Lawyers Fight Legislative Assault on Judiciary