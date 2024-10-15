Leaders Convene in Islamabad for 23rd SCO Council Summit

The 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government is scheduled for October 16, 2024, in Islamabad, Pakistan. This significant assembly will concentrate on the trade and economic priorities of the SCO.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will represent India, emphasizing his role as a committed member of the SCO while avoiding discussions on India-Pakistan relations. His presence underscores India's active participation in multilateral SCO activities.

Chaired by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the meeting will see leaders from China, Russia, and other member states in attendance. Observer states, including Mongolia, will also participate, highlighting the SCO's strategic importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)