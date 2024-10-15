Kavinder Gupta Accuses Pakistan of Betrayal Amid SCO Summit in Islamabad

In a sharp rebuke, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, has accused Pakistan of historical betrayals, asserting that the country has repeatedly 'backstabbed' India. Speaking to news agency ANI, he highlighted that Pakistan-India relations can only progress if Pakistan reciprocates positively.

Gupta's comments came in the context of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's current visit to Islamabad for the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government. He noted that Jaishankar's visit will primarily focus on the SCO summit rather than bilateral talks with Pakistan.

The summit, which kicks off this Wednesday in Islamabad, has prompted Pakistan to enforce strict security measures. Over 10,000 police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of approximately 900 delegates attending. The event will prioritize discussions on the trade and economic strategies of the SCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)