Left Menu

Kavinder Gupta Accuses Pakistan of Betrayal Amid SCO Summit in Islamabad

Former J-K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta criticizes Pakistan for past betrayals. While discussing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Islamabad for the SCO Summit, Gupta emphasizes that improved India-Pakistan relations depend on Pakistan's response. The summit, with a focus on trade and economic issues, is under heightened security in Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:49 IST
Kavinder Gupta Accuses Pakistan of Betrayal Amid SCO Summit in Islamabad
Kavinder Gupta, former MLA of Jammu and Kashmir . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, has accused Pakistan of historical betrayals, asserting that the country has repeatedly 'backstabbed' India. Speaking to news agency ANI, he highlighted that Pakistan-India relations can only progress if Pakistan reciprocates positively.

Gupta's comments came in the context of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's current visit to Islamabad for the 23rd Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government. He noted that Jaishankar's visit will primarily focus on the SCO summit rather than bilateral talks with Pakistan.

The summit, which kicks off this Wednesday in Islamabad, has prompted Pakistan to enforce strict security measures. Over 10,000 police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of approximately 900 delegates attending. The event will prioritize discussions on the trade and economic strategies of the SCO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024