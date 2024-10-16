UNICEF Warns: Severe Malnutrition Threatens Two Million Children
UNICEF has raised alarms about nearly two million children suffering from severe acute malnutrition due to a critical shortage of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food. The crisis affects 12 countries, including Pakistan, where stocks may run out by mid-2025, posing a significant risk to child health and survival.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday, UNICEF issued a stark warning about a severe malnutrition crisis affecting nearly two million children worldwide. The organization highlighted the critical shortage of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) that threatens to heighten the risk of death among these vulnerable children.
Pakistan is among the 12 countries grappling with a severe lack of RUTF, with UNICEF predicting a potential stockout by mid-2025. Countries such as Mali, Nigeria, Niger, and Chad are particularly at risk, with some already experiencing severe shortages of life-saving nutritional supplies. Other nations, including Cameroon, Sudan, and Madagascar, also face similar threats.
UNICEF's Director of Child Nutrition and Development, Victor Aguayo, emphasized the urgent need for a renewed commitment to tackle this issue, calling for immediate action to save lives. The organization has launched a USD165 million 'No Time to Waste 2024 Update and Call to Urgent Action' to secure funding for therapeutic feeding programs to avert potential fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
