UNICEF Warns: Severe Malnutrition Threatens Two Million Children

On Tuesday, UNICEF issued a stark warning about a severe malnutrition crisis affecting nearly two million children worldwide. The organization highlighted the critical shortage of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) that threatens to heighten the risk of death among these vulnerable children.

Pakistan is among the 12 countries grappling with a severe lack of RUTF, with UNICEF predicting a potential stockout by mid-2025. Countries such as Mali, Nigeria, Niger, and Chad are particularly at risk, with some already experiencing severe shortages of life-saving nutritional supplies. Other nations, including Cameroon, Sudan, and Madagascar, also face similar threats.

UNICEF's Director of Child Nutrition and Development, Victor Aguayo, emphasized the urgent need for a renewed commitment to tackle this issue, calling for immediate action to save lives. The organization has launched a USD165 million 'No Time to Waste 2024 Update and Call to Urgent Action' to secure funding for therapeutic feeding programs to avert potential fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)