JUI-F and PPP Reach Consensus on Constitutional Amendments

The JUI-F and PPP have agreed on constitutional amendments following a meeting in Karachi. Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the consensus, aiming for non-controversial reforms. Discussions continue to involve PML-N, with a focus on national priorities over personal gains.

Updated: 16-10-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:14 IST
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Screengrab of video posted by PPP on X (Image Credit: X/@MediaCellPPP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have reached a consensus on constitutional amendments after a significant meeting in Karachi, ARY News has reported. The agreement was announced by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a joint press conference.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman confirmed that both parties have agreed on a draft for the constitutional amendments and praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for their collaborative efforts. He mentioned forthcoming talks with Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to further bolster their position.

Rehman expressed firm rejection of the Pakistan government's initial amendment proposals, labeling them as unacceptable. Stressing the need for non-controversial reforms, he emphasized unity within Pakistan's legislative framework. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari added that PML-N will be engaged to support the proposed amendments, aiming for comprehensive political consensus.

Bhutto-Zardari highlighted that their main focus is solving public issues rather than personal political ambitions, advocating for a collective national interest approach. The federal government plans to present the 26th constitutional amendment in the Senate on October 17 and in the National Assembly on October 18, aiming for swift legislative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

