Taiwan Reaffirms Defense Amid China’s Provocative Military Drills

In a steadfast declaration, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te assured citizens that the government remains unwavering in its commitment to protect the island's democratic institutions and national security. This pledge followed China's expansive military exercises deemed a formidable 'stern warning' against Taiwan's independence aspirations as noted by the Taipei Times.

President Lai, in a Facebook post following a top-tier national security meeting, highlighted Beijing's maneuvers in the Taiwan Strait as counterproductive to international peace expectations. The military drills, conducted shortly after Lai's National Day address criticizing China's claim to represent Taiwan, employed 125 aircraft in a display of intimidation, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence.

Cautioning against escalating tensions, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced China's provocations as detriments to the Indo-Pacific region's stability. National Security Council Secretary General Joseph Wu labeled the drills inconsistent with international norms, calling for global solidarity in defending Taiwan's democratic values against China's unilateral attempts to disrupt the regional status quo.

(With inputs from agencies.)