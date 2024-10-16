Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Tour: President Murmu Visits Mauritania

President Droupadi Murmu marks the first official visit to Mauritania by an Indian head of state as part of her three-nation tour. Her arrival from Algeria was met with a ceremonial welcome. The visit is a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties between India and African nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 21:59 IST
Historic Diplomatic Tour: President Murmu Visits Mauritania
President Droupadi Murmu in Mauritania (Image: X@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mauritania

In a historic diplomatic engagement, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritania on Wednesday, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to this African nation. This visit forms the second leg of her comprehensive three-nation tour aimed at bolstering ties with African countries.

Upon her arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, President Murmu was received warmly with a ceremonial welcome by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, signaling a warm gesture of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted the importance of this visit in a post on X, emphasizing the occasion's historical significance.

Prior to her Mauritania visit, President Murmu explored Algeria's rich cultural heritage. Her itinerary included visits to the ancient Roman city ruins of Tipasa, the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, and Hamma Garden, accompanied by Algeria's Minister of Culture Soraya Mouloudji and Tipaza Governor Aboubakr Boucetta. This trip is set to conclude in Malawi by October 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024