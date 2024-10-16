Historic Diplomatic Tour: President Murmu Visits Mauritania

In a historic diplomatic engagement, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritania on Wednesday, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian President to this African nation. This visit forms the second leg of her comprehensive three-nation tour aimed at bolstering ties with African countries.

Upon her arrival at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy Airport, President Murmu was received warmly with a ceremonial welcome by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, signaling a warm gesture of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted the importance of this visit in a post on X, emphasizing the occasion's historical significance.

Prior to her Mauritania visit, President Murmu explored Algeria's rich cultural heritage. Her itinerary included visits to the ancient Roman city ruins of Tipasa, the Royal Mausoleum of Mauretania, and Hamma Garden, accompanied by Algeria's Minister of Culture Soraya Mouloudji and Tipaza Governor Aboubakr Boucetta. This trip is set to conclude in Malawi by October 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)