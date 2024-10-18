Left Menu

Iran Condemns Israeli Operation as Hamas Leader Sinwar is Killed

Iran condemns the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israel as a heroic act. Israel confirms Sinwar's death in a military operation, highlighting its ongoing mission against Hamas. Iran praises Sinwar’s resistance, drawing parallels with Saddam Hussein's downfall, while Hezbollah hints at escalating tensions with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:47 IST
Iran Condemns Israeli Operation as Hamas Leader Sinwar is Killed
Raw footage of Yahya Sinwar's last moments (Photo credit/ X@IDF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran has condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces, asserting that Sinwar's final moments will serve as a 'model for the youth and children.' This bold statement was made by Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, alongside a reference to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's execution in 2006.

The condemnation follows Israel's announcement that Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, was killed in an Israeli military operation on October 16 in southern Gaza. In a post on X, the Iran mission declared, 'As long as occupation and aggression exist, resistance will endure, for the martyr remains alive and a source of inspiration.'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Sinwar's elimination in a video statement, calling it a significant blow to Hamas's axis of evil but acknowledging more work remains. The Israeli Defense Forces reported that Sinwar was among three militants killed in Rafah on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rachel Sweet: Fighting for Women's Rights in Missouri

Rachel Sweet: Fighting for Women's Rights in Missouri

 Global
2
India A Triumphs Over Pakistan in Thrilling Opener

India A Triumphs Over Pakistan in Thrilling Opener

 Global
3
Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

Empowering Courtrooms: A Call for Inclusive Language and Justice

 India
4
MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elections

MVA's Seat-Sharing Conundrum: Regional Dynamics at Play in Maharashtra Elect...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024