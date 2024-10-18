Iran Condemns Israeli Operation as Hamas Leader Sinwar is Killed

Iran has condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces, asserting that Sinwar's final moments will serve as a 'model for the youth and children.' This bold statement was made by Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, alongside a reference to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein's execution in 2006.

The condemnation follows Israel's announcement that Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, was killed in an Israeli military operation on October 16 in southern Gaza. In a post on X, the Iran mission declared, 'As long as occupation and aggression exist, resistance will endure, for the martyr remains alive and a source of inspiration.'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Sinwar's elimination in a video statement, calling it a significant blow to Hamas's axis of evil but acknowledging more work remains. The Israeli Defense Forces reported that Sinwar was among three militants killed in Rafah on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)