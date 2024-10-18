Left Menu

JSFM Rallies for Justice: Candlelit Vigil Honors Slain Leader Goro Sindhi

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement commemorated their leader, Goro Sindhi, who died in an attack. The movement's chairman, Suhail Abro, demanded justice, linking his death to state agents. Vigils were held with tributes to Sindhi's activism, calling for accountability and upholding his legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:08 IST
JSFM leaders pay tribute to Goro Sindhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

On Friday, the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) organized events across Sindh to commemorate their central leader, Goro Sindhi, who passed away in August following an assault believed to be carried out by individuals tied to Pakistani state agents. JSFM's central chairman, Suhail Abro, along with activists statewide, called for the apprehension of those involved in Sindhi's attack, urging the judiciary to deliver death penalties to the perpetrators.

In tribute to Sindhi's sacrifices, activists lit candles before his photograph, as gatherings in different cities featured singing the national anthem and floral tributes. Participants vowed to continue his mission, setting his struggle as a model for persistence. From London, Suhail Abro praised Goro Sindhi in an online speech, recounting the circumstances of his attack on August 19, 2024, in Hyderabad.

Goro Sindhi succumbed to his injuries on August 25, 2024, at Karachi's Trauma Center. Following his demise, JSFM declared ten days of mourning, during which black flags were displayed, and mourners donned black armbands. Abro linked Sindhi's assassination to Shaheed Shafi Muhammad Karnani's, asserting both were targeted by state operatives while traveling. He underscored Sindhi's contributions to rallies for missing persons and protests against forced conversions and exploitation, highlighting his enduring activism despite numerous FIRs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

