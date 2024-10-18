Harvard's Controversial Response to Protest at Ambassador's Speech

Harvard University has placed Taiwanese-American student Cosette Wu on disciplinary probation following her protest during a speech by China's US Ambassador Xie Feng. The incident, which occurred at the Harvard Kennedy School China Conference, saw Wu removed from the venue by a Chinese student, Zou Hongji, who faced no sanctions.

According to documents shared with the Washington Free Beacon by the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Harvard cited "inappropriate social behaviour" in disciplining Wu, who voiced slogans against Beijing's human rights abuses on April 20. Despite an apology from Wu, the disciplinary board upheld the decision for probation, extending from May 17 to 20.

In a sharp contrast, Zou, a master's candidate at Harvard's Graduate School of Education, received a letter of censure but no formal disciplinary measures. Zou's actions had been reported as assault to the Massachusetts State Police yet did not result in university sanctions, a decision influenced by online backlash against him.

