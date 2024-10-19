Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate Between Canada and India Over Khalistani Investigation

Canada accuses Indian diplomats of criminal activities linked to the Khalistani investigation, prompting India to recall its diplomats. The diplomatic spat intensifies as Canada's Foreign Minister warns remaining Indian diplomats to adhere to legal norms, while India dismisses Canada's claims as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:28 IST
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Canada

Days after India withdrew six diplomats from Canada, prompting a diplomatic rift, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly issued a stark warning to the remaining Indian diplomats. According to CBC News, Joly cautioned them to respect the law, emphasizing, "They're clearly on notice." The expulsion included India's high commissioner in Ottawa and diplomats from Toronto and Vancouver.

Joly critiqued the diplomats for alleged violations of the Vienna Convention, aiming her remarks at the 15 Indian diplomats still in the country. This development comes amid escalating tensions after Canada labeled India's High Commissioner and other diplomats as "persons of interest" in the probe into the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) implicated the Indian government and its diplomats in criminal activities, including coercion, extortion, and killings, claims India strongly refuted as "preposterous imputations." Joly underscored the gravity of the situation, asserting that the RCMP's actions were prompted by credible threats against the South Asian community, particularly Sikhs supporting the Khalistan movement.

Accusing India of transnational repression reminiscent of Russian actions in Europe, Joly noted, "That level of transnational repression cannot happen on Canadian soil." Meanwhile, India rebuffed Canada's suggestions, condemning the narrative as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda.

India retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats, denouncing what it termed the "baseless targeting" of its diplomats, calling it completely unacceptable. As tensions simmer, the diplomatic showdown continues to evolve against a backdrop of accusations and denials.

