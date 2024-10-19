Left Menu

Drone Attack on Netanyahu's Residence Heightens Tensions with Lebanon

A drone attack from Lebanon targeted Israeli PM Netanyahu's residence, escalating tensions amid ongoing conflicts with Hamas. The drones were intercepted by Israeli defenses without causing harm. Netanyahu addressed Gaza, urging Hamas to end hostilities by laying down arms. He warned of relentless action to recover hostages held by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 13:37 IST
Drone Attack on Netanyahu's Residence Heightens Tensions with Lebanon
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo Credit: X@IsraeliPM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea was targeted in a drone attack from Lebanon earlier this morning, according to The Times of Israel. The attack, however, resulted in no casualties as Netanyahu and his wife were not present during the incident.

Two additional drones fired from Lebanon were neutralized by Israel's air defenses, setting off warning sirens in Tel Aviv. Further sirens blared across several northern communities in Haifa Bay, indicating incoming rocket threats from Lebanon, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Amid these developments, Netanyahu addressed the ongoing conflict with Hamas, urging the group to cease hostilities swiftly. He emphasized Israel's commitment to retrieving 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, warning of relentless pursuit and justice for those holding the hostages. Netanyahu also claimed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024