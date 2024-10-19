Drone Attack on Netanyahu's Residence Heightens Tensions with Lebanon

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in Caesarea was targeted in a drone attack from Lebanon earlier this morning, according to The Times of Israel. The attack, however, resulted in no casualties as Netanyahu and his wife were not present during the incident.

Two additional drones fired from Lebanon were neutralized by Israel's air defenses, setting off warning sirens in Tel Aviv. Further sirens blared across several northern communities in Haifa Bay, indicating incoming rocket threats from Lebanon, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Amid these developments, Netanyahu addressed the ongoing conflict with Hamas, urging the group to cease hostilities swiftly. He emphasized Israel's commitment to retrieving 101 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, warning of relentless pursuit and justice for those holding the hostages. Netanyahu also claimed the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, marking a pivotal moment in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)