Modi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating the Ukraine Conflict and BRICS Dynamics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming BRICS Summit is anticipated as the completion of a significant phase in his peace diplomacy efforts. This diplomatic effort is part of Modi's 'one-point plan' addressing the Ukraine conflict.

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev highlights that Modi's recent meetings with President Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US President Joe Biden have laid the groundwork for this initiative. These dialogues have facilitated a complex exchange of perspectives aimed at understanding and potentially resolving the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

During the summit, Modi is expected to offer insights and discuss potential solutions to break the deadlock over Ukraine with Putin. This diplomatic phase indicates a proactive shift in India's foreign policy strategy, aiming to play a pivotal role amidst global power dynamics. Additional topics like cultural diplomacy and BRICS' positioning in global politics are also on the agenda, signifying deepening ties and expanding the collaborative scope between member nations.

