Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating the Ukraine Conflict and BRICS Dynamics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to complete a round of peace diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. His one-point plan for resolving the Ukraine conflict involves strategic dialogues with world leaders, including Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and US President Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 14:55 IST
Modi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating the Ukraine Conflict and BRICS Dynamics
Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategic engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the upcoming BRICS Summit is anticipated as the completion of a significant phase in his peace diplomacy efforts. This diplomatic effort is part of Modi's 'one-point plan' addressing the Ukraine conflict.

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev highlights that Modi's recent meetings with President Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US President Joe Biden have laid the groundwork for this initiative. These dialogues have facilitated a complex exchange of perspectives aimed at understanding and potentially resolving the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

During the summit, Modi is expected to offer insights and discuss potential solutions to break the deadlock over Ukraine with Putin. This diplomatic phase indicates a proactive shift in India's foreign policy strategy, aiming to play a pivotal role amidst global power dynamics. Additional topics like cultural diplomacy and BRICS' positioning in global politics are also on the agenda, signifying deepening ties and expanding the collaborative scope between member nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024