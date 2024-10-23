Left Menu

PM Modi Calls for Unified BRICS Stance Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Modi urged BRICS nations to take a unified stance against terrorism and its financing, without double standards. At the 16th BRICS Summit, he emphasized the need for youth de-radicalization and reforms in global institutions like the UN Security Council. BRICS's expanding role and cooperation were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:18 IST
PM Modi at the BRICS summit (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on BRICS nations to adopt a unified approach to combat terrorism and its financing, emphasizing the need for consistent measures without double standards. Speaking at the 16th BRICS Summit's Closed Plenary Session, Modi stressed the importance of preventing youth radicalization.

Highlighting the necessity for global terrorism regulations, the Prime Minister urged support for the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. "The steady, unwavering support of all is essential to counter this serious issue," Modi stated. He also addressed the need for global cybersecurity regulations and secure AI systems. Chinese President Xi Jinping, present at the summit, had previously blocked a UN move to tag Pakistan-based terrorist Sajid Mir.

In his address, Modi called for time-bound reforms in global institutions like the UN Security Council and the WTO. "BRICS should seek reforms rather than appear as an organisation intent on replacing existing global institutions," he remarked. Modi referenced the integration of African nations into BRICS as a positive shift, underscoring the platform's role amid global challenges including economic instability and climate change.

He highlighted the North-South and East-West divides and stressed that BRICS has the potential to address issues like inflation, food security, and new technological challenges such as cyber threats. "BRICS should convey that it prioritizes humanity's interests, advocating for diplomacy and dialogue over conflict," Modi concluded.

The Prime Minister also encouraged the inclusion of new Partner Countries into BRICS consensually, respecting founding members' viewpoints. He acknowledged BRICS's evolving nature and extended gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for successfully hosting the meeting. "This meeting marks the first gathering of the extended BRICS family," Modi said, welcoming new member nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

