Xi Jinping Advocates for United BRICS and Global Peace

In his address at the 16th BRICS Summit, Xi Jinping emphasized the need for stronger financial and economic cooperation, greater representation of the Global South, and collective efforts for global peace. He also highlighted China's commitment to environmental initiatives and deeper academic collaborations with BRICS nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:08 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 16th BRICS Summit's plenary session, advocating for enhanced financial and economic cooperation within the bloc alongside increased representation for the Global South. Quoting Reuters, Xi stated, 'We should deepen financial and economic cooperation. We need to enhance the presentation and voice of Global South countries.'

President Xi highlighted the necessity for peace and security during his speech, acknowledging the world's current phase of tumultuous change. He urged efforts towards establishing a peaceful BRICS and acting as guardians of common security. Xi also shared China's environmental priorities and its eagerness to collaborate with BRICS on sustainable development.

Xi outlined China's willingness to expand ventures in green industries and clean energy with BRICS partners, aiming to address climate challenges while promoting sustainable economic growth. To enhance cultural ties and educational exchanges, he announced the establishment of 10 overseas study centers in BRICS nations over the next five years, as part of a strategy to foster innovation through academic collaboration.

