ADFD’s Kafa'at Programme: Elevating Employee Excellence

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has launched the second edition of its Kafa'at programme, aimed at fostering employee skills to boost productivity and innovation. Through interactive workshops, the initiative aligns staff development with the Fund’s strategic goals, enhancing efficiency and promoting sustainability.

Kafaat program logo (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) introduces the second edition of its Kafa'at programme, targeting the enhancement of professional and interpersonal skills among employees. This initiative is focused on improving expertise across various fields to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and foster a work environment rich in creativity and teamwork.

Fatima Ateeq Al Mazrouei, Director of the Support Services Department at ADFD, emphasized the programme's innovative approach, tailored to adapt to the changing needs of both personnel and the organization. Investing in workforce development empowers employees, enhancing their efficiency and supporting the Fund's strategic goals of sustainable development and institutional excellence.

This year's Kafa'at programme will train 112 employees in comprehensive workshops that emphasize behavioral competencies, professional skills, and the importance of communication, teamwork, and adherence to the Fund's core values. All interactions are anchored in transparency, integrity, and accountability, fundamental to ADFD's work ethics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

