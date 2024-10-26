Left Menu

India: A Trusted Ally for Global South Nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's growing trust among Global South countries. He cited India's vaccine support during COVID-19 and advocacy for the African Union's G20 membership as key examples. Jaishankar emphasized the emotional impact of India's actions and its moral standing on the global stage.

26-10-2024
India: A Trusted Ally for Global South Nations
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored India's emerging role as a trusted ally for nations in the Global South, highlighting both the trust and expectations these countries have from India.

Speaking at an interactive session with students at a Pune university, Jaishankar elaborated on what constitutes the Global South, specifically referring to countries that were once colonized, those currently developing, and primarily low-income nations.

The minister cited three significant instances where India supported these countries, notably during the COVID-19 crisis when New Delhi provided vaccines to many nations even while grappling with its own vaccination drive. Further, he mentioned India's successful push for the African Union's inclusion in the G20 during its presidency, reinforcing India's moral stance and influence worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

