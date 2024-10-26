India: A Trusted Ally for Global South Nations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday underscored India's emerging role as a trusted ally for nations in the Global South, highlighting both the trust and expectations these countries have from India.

Speaking at an interactive session with students at a Pune university, Jaishankar elaborated on what constitutes the Global South, specifically referring to countries that were once colonized, those currently developing, and primarily low-income nations.

The minister cited three significant instances where India supported these countries, notably during the COVID-19 crisis when New Delhi provided vaccines to many nations even while grappling with its own vaccination drive. Further, he mentioned India's successful push for the African Union's inclusion in the G20 during its presidency, reinforcing India's moral stance and influence worldwide.

