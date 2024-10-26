Israel's Precision Strikes: A Message to Middle Eastern Adversaries

In a bold military maneuver, Israel has conducted precise strikes on Iranian military bases, asserting its ability to target any location within the Middle East. Israel's Consul General, Kobbi Shoshani, speaking with ANI, emphasized that the operation was a direct response to ongoing terror threats from Iran and its proxies.

Shoshani highlighted the critical challenges posed by the Israel-Hamas conflict, particularly the issue of hostages. He reiterated Israel's condition that Hamas should have no military capability, while also calling for a safety zone in Lebanon devoid of Hezbollah presence, secured by the Lebanese army.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the success of the operation, warning of severe repercussions for any further aggression. The conflict's escalation stems from heightened tensions, marked by Iran's recent missile attacks, which Israel described as limited in damage but significant enough to warrant retaliation. The IDF's readiness underscores Israel's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and maintaining regional peace.

