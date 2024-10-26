Left Menu

Israel's Precision Strikes: A Message to Middle Eastern Adversaries

In a decisive display of military precision, Israel has targeted Iranian military bases, asserting its capability to reach any Middle Eastern location. Officials emphasize the recent strikes were a response to ongoing threats from Iran and its proxies, aiming to ensure regional safety and deter retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:14 IST
Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold military maneuver, Israel has conducted precise strikes on Iranian military bases, asserting its ability to target any location within the Middle East. Israel's Consul General, Kobbi Shoshani, speaking with ANI, emphasized that the operation was a direct response to ongoing terror threats from Iran and its proxies.

Shoshani highlighted the critical challenges posed by the Israel-Hamas conflict, particularly the issue of hostages. He reiterated Israel's condition that Hamas should have no military capability, while also calling for a safety zone in Lebanon devoid of Hezbollah presence, secured by the Lebanese army.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the success of the operation, warning of severe repercussions for any further aggression. The conflict's escalation stems from heightened tensions, marked by Iran's recent missile attacks, which Israel described as limited in damage but significant enough to warrant retaliation. The IDF's readiness underscores Israel's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and maintaining regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

