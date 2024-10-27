UAE Launches Erth Zayed Philanthropies to Enhance Global Humanitarian Impact

Abu Dhabi, UAE – In a strategic move to enhance its global philanthropic endeavors, the United Arab Emirates has announced the establishment of Erth Zayed Philanthropies. Championed by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, this new entity seeks to consolidate various humanitarian and development efforts under a unified vision to maximize their impact worldwide.

Headquartered in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Erth Zayed Philanthropies is designed to uphold the benevolent legacy of the nation's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. According to Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, the initiative symbolizes the UAE's steadfast dedication to humanitarian progression and aims to tackle global challenges through cohesive and far-reaching efforts.

The foundation will play a pivotal role in the UAE's commitment to creating profound and lasting impacts on communities, ensuring wellbeing, and fostering stability and prosperity globally. Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted that philanthropy is entrenched in the UAE's ethos, reinforcing its position as a leader in international development and humanitarian causes.

Erth Zayed Philanthropies will oversee numerous high-impact projects across vital sectors such as global health, education, sustainability, and social innovation. It intends to integrate with existing initiatives like the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and the Mohamed Bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, maximizing their societal contributions. Through collaboration and leveraging resources, the foundation aspires to enrich solidarity and peace worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)