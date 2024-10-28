Left Menu

NMDC Group's Revenue and Profit Surge Amidst Strategic Expansion

NMDC Group reported a 68% increase in revenues and a 45% rise in net profits for the nine months ending September 2024. The company's growth was driven by a healthy project pipeline, strategic expansion, and a successful IPO of NMDC Energy, underscoring robust performance and market adaptability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:54 IST
NMDC Group's Revenue and Profit Surge Amidst Strategic Expansion
Representative Image. (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a remarkable financial turn, the NMDC Group announced a substantial 68% revenue increase and a 45% rise in net profits for the first nine months of 2024, compared to the same period last year. This growth is attributed to a robust project pipeline and a significant operational expansion across divisions, alongside the successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) of NMDC Energy.

For the period ending September 30, 2024, NMDC's revenue soared to AED 18.518 billion from AED 11.039 billion in the prior year. Net profits jumped to AED 2.192 billion from AED 1.513 billion, marking the Group's strategic leap into new projects. Third-quarter results also reflected this upward trajectory, with net profits of AED 731 million, a 16% increase from 2023, and revenues of AED 6.392 billion, up 50% from the previous year.

Chairman Mohamed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi noted NMDC's role in powering UAE's dynamic sectors, highlighting the quarter's strategic initiatives and NMDC Energy's listing success as pivotal. CEO Yasser Zaghloul emphasized NMDC's resilient momentum, leveraging capabilities for value creation and future sustainability, pledging continued diversification and strategic investment expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024