Modi and Sanchez Forge New Path in India-Spain Relations

During Spanish President Pedro Sanchez's landmark visit to India, he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global issues, emphasizing international law amid crises in Ukraine and West Asia. The leaders highlighted the importance of peace in the Indo-Pacific, condemned terrorism, and pledged cooperation in United Nations forums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 22:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish President Pedro Sanchez (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a groundbreaking visit to India, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the urgent need for adherence to international law in the face of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. The two leaders used the platform to condemn terrorism and stress the significance of peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

The bilateral talks took place amid Sanchez's first visit to India—a historic moment marked as the first visit by a Spanish President in 18 years. Major topics included climate change and economic cooperation, while reinforcing unimpeded commerce and freedom of navigation in compliance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

Spain's role in international diplomacy and India's invitation to join the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer were key highlights. The leaders discussed aligning India's Indo-Pacific Vision with the EU Strategy, reiterating their commitment to peace and stability across global fronts while condemning terrorism and highlighting the protection of civilians during conflicts.

