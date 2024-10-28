Modi and Sanchez Forge New Path in India-Spain Relations

In a groundbreaking visit to India, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the urgent need for adherence to international law in the face of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. The two leaders used the platform to condemn terrorism and stress the significance of peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

The bilateral talks took place amid Sanchez's first visit to India—a historic moment marked as the first visit by a Spanish President in 18 years. Major topics included climate change and economic cooperation, while reinforcing unimpeded commerce and freedom of navigation in compliance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.

Spain's role in international diplomacy and India's invitation to join the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer were key highlights. The leaders discussed aligning India's Indo-Pacific Vision with the EU Strategy, reiterating their commitment to peace and stability across global fronts while condemning terrorism and highlighting the protection of civilians during conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)