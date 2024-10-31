US Denies Any Role in Pakistan's Political Turmoil, Urges Human Rights Observance
The US State Department refutes claims of involvement in former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's indictment. Spokesperson Matthew Miller clarifies that the matter lies within Pakistani judicial proceedings, urging peaceful expression amidst protests. He emphasizes respect for human rights, urging Pakistani authorities to uphold constitutional law.
- Country:
- United States
In a press briefing on October 30, the US State Department addressed various issues related to the imprisonment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the broader state of human rights in the country.
Responding to allegations of US involvement in Khan's indictment, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller unequivocally denied the claims, highlighting that legal proceedings against Khan are Pakistan's internal matter.
Miller emphasized the importance of freedom of expression amid protests in Pakistan, urging both demonstrators and authorities to adhere to legal and constitutional frameworks while maintaining peace and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
