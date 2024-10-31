US Denies Any Role in Pakistan's Political Turmoil, Urges Human Rights Observance

In a press briefing on October 30, the US State Department addressed various issues related to the imprisonment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and the broader state of human rights in the country.

Responding to allegations of US involvement in Khan's indictment, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller unequivocally denied the claims, highlighting that legal proceedings against Khan are Pakistan's internal matter.

Miller emphasized the importance of freedom of expression amid protests in Pakistan, urging both demonstrators and authorities to adhere to legal and constitutional frameworks while maintaining peace and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)