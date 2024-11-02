Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Embracing the Future of Wellness

Abu Dhabi hosted a lecture on the future of healthcare, emphasizing the need to integrate technology and a holistic approach to enhance well-being. Lucien Engelen highlighted the importance of addressing systemic pressures and adopting innovative solutions to foster personal health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:21 IST
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture explores future of health, wellness (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi recently witnessed an insightful lecture on the future of healthcare, delivered by Lucien Engelen, a renowned strategist and expert in digital health. The event, held at the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed at the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, attracted attention for its focus on holistic solutions to growing pressures on the global healthcare system.

Engelen initiated the discourse by posing thought-provoking questions about the potential to alleviate strains on the healthcare sector, augment economic gains, and stimulate economic growth. He underscored the critical moment facing the medical field, where human interaction in healthcare is dissipating due to substantial pressures and a declining number of professionals.

Highlighting what he termed the "plumber's problem," Engelen critiqued the reactive nature of current healthcare systems. Traditional healthcare, though accounting for a mere 6% of health outcomes, consumes a whopping 90% of related expenditure. He proposed a shift towards 'adding more health' rather than more healthcare, advocating for technological advancements and AI-driven personalized care to preempt health issues effectively.

The event also showcased pioneering innovations including self-measurement kiosks, health-monitoring in retail spaces, and multilingual digital pharmacists. These technologies aim to utilize data for predictive healthcare solutions. The lecture, moderated by Thekra Al Zaabi and featuring insights from prominent health experts, emphasized a multidisciplinary approach to well-being and is set to be broadcast for wider audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

