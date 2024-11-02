Left Menu

UAE and Qatar Leaders Unite for Regional Stability

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discuss strengthening bilateral relations and tackling regional issues, focusing on Middle East peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:24 IST
UAE President and Emir of Qatar discuss bilateral relations and regional developments (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic exchange, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, engaged in talks via telephone on November 2, underscoring the strong ties between their nations.

The conversation covered important regional and global concerns, spotlighting the Middle East's volatile situation. Both leaders emphasized the urgency of collaborative efforts to prevent further regional escalation and avoid additional crises.

Moreover, they reiterated the necessity for a clear roadmap towards a fair, comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, aiming to foster stability and security across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

