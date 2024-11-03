Protests Erupt as Gilgit-Baltistan's Gemstone Sector Faces Crisis

The Gemstone Core Committee of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) has raised alarm over the challenges facing locals, as reported by the Pamir Times. The committee accuses the Gilgit-Baltistan Mineral Department of malpractices detrimental to both miners and artisans, stifling the region's economic growth. Allegations of illegal operations and corruption since the department's inception have sparked outrage.

"We urge the administration to permanently close this Mineral Department," a committee member declared, charging that its unlawful activities and draconian restrictions have decimated the gemstone sector. Enrichment of select individuals in Islamabad comes at the expense of PoGB's people reliant on these resources. The committee underscores the indispensable ties between Gilgit's residents and the gemstone industry, advocating for rightful ownership of the region's resources.

The absence of industrial development compounds the economic woes, as limited agricultural land and lack of governmental support exacerbate PoGB's unemployment crisis. The committee demands an end to exploitative leasing to outsiders and warns of looming street protests unless demands are met. They criticized the uncompromising mineral tax policy, deeming it unfair. They also demand representation in future gemstone regulation discussions.

Past incidents reveal Gilgit-Baltistan's persistent strife with governance, economic woes, and autonomy struggles. These adversities manifest through protests seeking improved governance, equitable treatment, resource management, political representation, and infrastructure betterment, reflecting a systemic need for intervention. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)