UAE Extends Condolences to Egypt After Helicopter Tragedy

The United Arab Emirates has offered its deepest condolences to the Arab Republic of Egypt following the tragic crash of an Egyptian Air Force helicopter, which resulted in the loss of two officers during a training exercise.

In an official statement, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its profound sympathy to the Egyptian government and its people, as well as to the families of the fallen officers. The gesture underscores the UAE's solidarity with Egypt during this difficult time.

The crash highlights the risks faced by military personnel during training and the spirit of camaraderie and support among Arab nations in responding to such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)