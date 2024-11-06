Left Menu

Republicans Seize Senate Majority Amid Tense Presidential Race

The Republican party has secured a majority in the US Senate with 51 seats as the presidential election unfolds. Projections show Trump leading with 230 electoral votes, while Harris trails at 210. Key battleground states are critical in this high-stakes election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 11:22 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (File Photo: @realDonaldTrump). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Republican Party has emerged with a majority in the US Senate, securing 51 seats amid ongoing presidential election vote counting. Democrats, trailing with 42, watch closely as results continue to roll in.

Interestingly, 28 Democratic and 38 Republican-held Senate seats were not contested in this cycle. The pivotal 538 electoral votes in the US Electoral College, including 435 from the House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats, and 3 from Washington DC, are the focus of national attention.

This election also sees all 435 House seats contested, alongside 34 Senate seats. While the entire House faces reelection, one-third of the Senate undergoes a refresh. Current projections from Politico suggest Donald Trump leads with 230 electoral votes to Kamala Harris's 210 in a race marked by its historic significance.

In the House, Republicans are ahead with 178 seats against the Democrats' 146 in what was previously a narrow GOP majority. The presidency will demand at least 270 electoral votes, with this election spotlighted as among the most crucial in recent times.

Former President Trump aims to make a White House comeback, while Vice President Harris seeks to break ground as the first female president. Key battlegrounds — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — stand at the epicenter of this decisive race. Trump has already clinched a win in North Carolina. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

