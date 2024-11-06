Left Menu

Firing Sparks Fury: Israel's Security at Stake

Yoav Gallant's dismissal as Israel's defense minister has ignited widespread protests over Prime Minister Netanyahu's policies. Gallant criticized the government's stance on hostages held by Hamas and warned of dire consequences. Protests label the move as detrimental to Israel's security and akin to a potential dictatorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:57 IST
Former Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant (Photo: X@yoavgallant). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dramatic turn of events, Israel's former defense minister, Yoav Gallant, addressed the nation just hours after his ouster, expressing gratitude for the security forces while sharply criticizing Prime Minister Netanyahu's policies. Gallant warned that abandoning hostages held by Hamas would etch a 'mark of Cain' on Israel's conscience.

According to sources from the Times of Israel, Gallant's termination resulted from disagreements over ultra-Orthodox military conscription, a deal with Hamas, and a probe into the government's shortcomings during the October 7 attack that triggered the Gaza conflict. Netanyahu cited a 'lack of trust' as the reason for Gallant's dismissal, claiming it emboldened Israel's adversaries.

Protests erupted nationwide as thousands condemned Gallant's firing, viewing it as a threat to national security and an indication of Netanyahu's alleged slide towards authoritarian rule. Critics argue that Netanyahu's actions, motivated by personal and political interests, jeopardize the country's future, risking a dictatorship in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

