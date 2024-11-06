Left Menu

Sikh Americans Rally for Trump Amid Projections of Presidential Victory

At the White House, 'Sikh Americans for Trump' celebrated as projections favored Donald Trump in the presidential race. The group danced to traditional music following Republican control of the U.S. Senate and Trump's significant wins in key battleground states, bringing him close to the presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:39 IST
Sikh American for Trump celebrate Republican victory (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In Washington DC, a group known as 'Sikh Americans for Trump' took to the streets to celebrate as Republican nominee Donald Trump appeared to be on the cusp of winning the presidential race. Enthusiastic supporters held 'Trump 2024' banners and danced to the vibrant beats of dhols outside the White House, marking the occasion with exuberant festivities.

The celebrations coincided with Republican victories in West Virginia and Ohio, securing control of the U.S. Senate for Trump's party. Moreover, key battleground states Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina collectively added 51 electoral votes to Trump's tally, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ, inching him closer to the presidential seat after four years.

Fox News projected Trump's electoral count at 277, while Kamala Harris lagged behind with 226 votes. Jesse Singh, a member of the pro-Trump Sikh group, expressed confidence, highlighting the gathering of diverse South Asian communities in celebration. Meanwhile, CNN projected Trump with 266 electoral votes, just four shy of the necessary majority, as he addressed supporters in Florida, while Harris postponed a speech planned for Howard University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

