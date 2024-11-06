Left Menu

Hezbollah Commander's Death in Airstrike Marks Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Tensions

A significant escalation in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict occurred as an airstrike killed a senior Hezbollah commander responsible for numerous attacks on Metula. Recent strikes by Israel's Air Force targeted terror infrastructure in Lebanon and Gaza, reflecting rising tensions after recent cross-border attacks.

  • Israel

A Hezbollah commander, Hussain Abd Al-Haleem Harb, known for orchestrating rocket attacks on Metula, a northern Israeli city, has been killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon. This development was confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday morning. Harb was responsible for directing and personally executing several aggressive actions against Israeli communities.

The rising tension prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cancel a planned visit to Metula on Sunday after a drone exploded nearby. In retaliation, over the last 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force has launched strikes on approximately 70 Hezbollah and Hamas sites across Lebanon and Gaza, targeting terror cells, missile launch facilities, and weapons storage areas.

In southern Gaza's Rafah, Israeli troops eliminated several militants, discovering substantial caches of armaments, including RPGs, explosives, and anti-tank missiles. These events unfold in the backdrop of daily rocket and drone assaults by Hezbollah, which began after Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023, displacing over 68,000 northern Israeli residents. Despite international law prohibiting their operations in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah vows to continue its aggressive stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

