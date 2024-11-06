Canada Report Urges End to China Research Ties Over Security Fears

A report from Canada's parliamentary committee has urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to terminate research collaborations with China. The report claims the current partnerships provide Beijing with access to lethal viruses, raising significant security concerns for Ottawa.

The 'Special Committee on the Canada-People's Republic of China Relationship' contended that China's government is growing 'increasingly assertive' through foreign interference and espionage activities as it seeks to develop the world's most advanced military by 2049. The report highlights talent management programs as a method for China to acquire Canadian research and technology.

Moreover, the committee criticized the Canadian government for failing to produce crucial Public Health Agency of Canada documents, despite multiple requests from the House of Commons Special Committee. The report recommends that Ottawa immediately cease research collaborations with Chinese entities, particularly in sensitive technology areas like artificial intelligence and aerospace.

The committee further advised naming the Wuhan Institute of Virology and China's Thousand Talents Program in a list of Named Research Organizations by Public Safety Canada, to bolster national security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)