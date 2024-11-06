Left Menu

Canada Report Urges End to China Research Ties Over Security Fears

A Canadian parliamentary report suggests halting research collaboration with China, citing national security concerns. The move follows accusations of Beijing accessing lethal viruses and espionage activities. The report urges swift action from the Trudeau government, naming specific Chinese programs and institutions for scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:42 IST
Canada Report Urges End to China Research Ties Over Security Fears
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

A report from Canada's parliamentary committee has urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to terminate research collaborations with China. The report claims the current partnerships provide Beijing with access to lethal viruses, raising significant security concerns for Ottawa.

The 'Special Committee on the Canada-People's Republic of China Relationship' contended that China's government is growing 'increasingly assertive' through foreign interference and espionage activities as it seeks to develop the world's most advanced military by 2049. The report highlights talent management programs as a method for China to acquire Canadian research and technology.

Moreover, the committee criticized the Canadian government for failing to produce crucial Public Health Agency of Canada documents, despite multiple requests from the House of Commons Special Committee. The report recommends that Ottawa immediately cease research collaborations with Chinese entities, particularly in sensitive technology areas like artificial intelligence and aerospace.

The committee further advised naming the Wuhan Institute of Virology and China's Thousand Talents Program in a list of Named Research Organizations by Public Safety Canada, to bolster national security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024