Trump's Unprecedented Political Revival: A Historic Comeback

Vikas Swarup, former Indian diplomat, commends Donald Trump's remarkable 2024 presidential victory, declaring it one of the greatest political comebacks in history. Trump became the first US President since 1892 to reclaim the presidency after losing an election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Swarup attributed Trump's success to his ability to connect with American voters, who resonated with his messages on immigration and inflation. He emphasized that Trump's victory was unexpected by pollsters who underestimated his influence among voters despite controversies.

Highlighting the India-US strategic relationship, Swarup pointed out the alignment on Indo-Pacific policies and acknowledged Trump's awareness of the strategic threat posed by China. He predicted potential turbulence in international markets due to Trump's planned tariffs, alongside speculated moves on climate accords and NATO defense policies.

