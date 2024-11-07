Left Menu

Baloch Women Under Siege: Rising Fears Amid Enforced Disappearances

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee reports the enforced disappearances of Khalil Baloch and Laljan Pullan Baloch by Pakistan security forces, spotlighting increasing attacks on Baloch women and intensifying fear in the community. The BYC highlights continuous harassment and calls for public protests demanding justice for the Baloch people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:05 IST
Baloch Women Under Siege: Rising Fears Amid Enforced Disappearances
BYC condemns abduction of Khalil Baloch and his sister (Photo/ X @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported a disturbing incident involving the enforced disappearances of Khalil Baloch and his sister, Laljan Pullan Baloch, on Tuesday night by Pakistan's security forces. According to BYC, the forces forcibly entered their home, assaulting Laljan and her family before confiscating her phone and books.

Laljan was later released, but the harassment has not ceased. She continues to face pressure from armed forces to visit military camps regularly. In a worrying sign of resurgent targeting of women, security forces reportedly raided her house again, subsequently confiscating her sister's mobile phone.

The BYC expressed grave concerns, noting that security operations occur with impunity, disproportionately affecting Baloch women. The increasing incidents of enforced disappearances create terror in Balochistan, endangering men, women, and children alike. The BYC is actively protesting these actions and urges more people to join them in demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024