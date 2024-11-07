Baloch Women Under Siege: Rising Fears Amid Enforced Disappearances

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has reported a disturbing incident involving the enforced disappearances of Khalil Baloch and his sister, Laljan Pullan Baloch, on Tuesday night by Pakistan's security forces. According to BYC, the forces forcibly entered their home, assaulting Laljan and her family before confiscating her phone and books.

Laljan was later released, but the harassment has not ceased. She continues to face pressure from armed forces to visit military camps regularly. In a worrying sign of resurgent targeting of women, security forces reportedly raided her house again, subsequently confiscating her sister's mobile phone.

The BYC expressed grave concerns, noting that security operations occur with impunity, disproportionately affecting Baloch women. The increasing incidents of enforced disappearances create terror in Balochistan, endangering men, women, and children alike. The BYC is actively protesting these actions and urges more people to join them in demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)