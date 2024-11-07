Left Menu

India Condemns Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: Urges Immediate Action

India has condemned recent attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh, urging the local government to act against extremist elements. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the need for safety measures and reiterated India's commitment to peace in Myanmar, amidst rising tensions following incendiary social media posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:35 IST
Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has strongly criticized the recent assaults on the Hindu community in Chittagong, Bangladesh, stressing that such incidents would only escalate tensions. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, expressed these concerns during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Thursday.

Jaiswal noted, "We have observed attacks on the Hindu community in Chittagong. Their properties and businesses have been looted following inflammatory social media posts targeting Hindu religious groups." He called on the Bangladesh government to address extremist elements and safeguard Hindus in the nation.

Jaiswal emphasized, "It is understood that extremist elements are responsible for these illegal activities, which is likely to heighten community tensions. We urge the Bangladesh government to take decisive steps to ensure Hindu safety and to take action against these elements." Amidst a clash in Chittagong over a Facebook post criticizing ISKCON, joint police and army forces intervened on Tuesday night after acid-like substances were reportedly used against law enforcement.

A Hindu community leader revealed that a local youth named Osman had demanded the ban of ISKCON on Facebook, prompting police involvement. During an operation at Hazari Goly, around 100 suspects were arrested, with some later released. A power outage during the operation obscured details of the incident, with shots reportedly fired.

Jaiswal also reaffirmed India's dedication to democracy and stability in Myanmar, noting the recent workshop organized by the Indian Council for World Affairs to promote constitutional dialogue there. He stated, "India remains a steadfast supporter of peace and stability in Myanmar," underscoring the strategic importance of its neighboring country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

